Adishakti anniversary and Veenapani tribute festival gets underway

Nimmy Raphael performing at ‘Nidravathwam’ play on the occasion of ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival 2022’, held at Adishakti Theatre near Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

April 06, 2022 17:40 IST

The play ‘Nidravathwam’, presented by Nimmy Raphael, served an ideal opening act to the anniversary and festival

A fusion of movement, performance, music and philosophical introspection, marked Adishakti’s play: “Nidravathwam”, staged on Tuesday to lift the curtain on the month-long “Remembering Veenapani Festival 2022”.

“Nidravathwam”, presented by Nimmy Raphael, perhaps served an ideal opening act to the 40th anniversary of Adishakti and also the sixth annual festival tribute to its founder and experimental theatre pioneer, Veenapani Chawla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The play that offers a study in contrast to the circadian rhythm of Kumbakarna and Lakshmana, brothers and trusted lieutenants of the two protagonists– Ravana and Rama of the Ramayana– is a veritable showcase of an Adishakti production. The show integrated music, dance, movement and emotional craft into one performance language, in what Veenapani envisioned a form of hybrid theatre with a pluralist aesthetic.

The month-long festival (April 5-May 3) has, in fact, been curated to showcase the quintessence of Adishakti’s four decades of intense engagement and experimentation with eclectic art forms within and outside the bounds of theatre, from Noh plays and Koodiyattam to Chhau, Dhrupad and Kalaripayattu.

Nimmy’s power-packed solo act (with Arvind Rane offering voice-over off-stage and music by Vinay Kumar) shows Kumbakarna and Lakshmana on the battlefield, discussing the unfortunate consequences of their respective boons that dramatically alter cycles of sleep and wakefulness.

As the story unfolds, the line between boon and bane blurs.

Kumbakarna, with the blessing of sound sleep is only half-awake when drawn into a fatal battle, ending up a bewildered soul, unable to figure out whether he is experiencing a nightmare or has in fact been killed. In contrast, Lakshmana’s loss of sleep is an empowering boon, combining an ever-alert state with strength and incredible flexibility. Here, however, the conundrum lies in the unspecified nature of his boon and its potential long-term consequences.

Adishakti is also staging two other of its flagship productions “Brhannala” on April 6 and “Bhoomi” on April 7 that typify the troupe’s traditional-contemporary approach to the re-interpretation of mythology. “Brhannala” extrapolates the story of Arjuna living in the guise of a woman into gender dialectics that remain relevant in modern society, while “Bhoomi” retells the episode from the Ramayana about the king Dandaka, who draws hellfire from the curse of sage Shukracharya for defiling her daughter, to examine public perceptions of rape and dissects the power dynamic in gender relations.

Earlier, the festival was launched at a simple ceremony led by Chennai-based theatre director Prasanna Ramaswamy, Vinay Kumar, Artistic Director of Adishakti and Lakshman Gurukkal, founder of Kalarigram.

The high points of the free-entry festival include Rio– a clown show by Amares Teatro, Uruguay on April 22; Shurpanaki, an experimental Yakshagana-Odissi piece on April 24; Sandippu, a performance by Kattaikkuttu Sangam, Kancheepuram on April 2; Nothing Like Lear by Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, Mumbai on April 27; Elephant in the Room by Yuki Elias, Mumbai on April 29 and Desdemona Roopakam by Abhishek Majumdar, Bengaluru, on May 1.

The music section includes folk rock by the Gowwli band on April 20, Just Sisters, a jazz-blues band in Auroville on April 23, a concert by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan on April 28, “The Threshold” by Bindhumalini and Pallavi, Bengaluru, and “Look for me in the Stars”, featuring Konarak Reddy and Roberto Narain, Bengaluru on May 2 and “Rang-e-Thar” by SAZ, Jodhpur on May 3.