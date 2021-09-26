Adhere to poll code, parties told

Six check-posts to curb flow of liquor; officials meet with liquor shop owners

Representatives of political parties were asked to follow the model code of conduct in place for the local bodies poll in the Union Territory.

A meeting convened by the District Election Office on Friday urged the political parties to follow the instructions given by the State Election Commission for the smooth conduct of the polls and strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Elections would be held first for the municipalities of Karaikal, Yanam, Mahe and commune panchayats of Kottucherry, Nedungadu, Neravy, Thirumalairayanpattinam and Thirunallar in Karaikal region of the Union Territory on October 21. The polls to Puducherry and Oulgaret will be held on October 25 and 28.

District Collector-cum-District Election Officer Purva Garg chaired the meeting in which representatives of all political parties participated.

Fiat to liquor outlets

The Excise Department officials held a separate meeting with owners of liquor shops to discuss the model code. A release from the department said six check-posts had been established in border areas to curb illegal movement of liquor.

Owners of liquor shops have been asked not to encourage bulk sale and sell liquor to individuals on the basis of submission of tokens or coupons. They have been asked to keep outlets under the surveillance of closed circuit television cameras. The shops should be closed on dry days announced for polling and counting days.The dates would be declared by the department, the release said.

Flying squads constituted by the District Collector and Excise Department would be on the field round-the-clock to detect violation of model code of conduct. Any violation of the model code would be viewed seriously, the release said.