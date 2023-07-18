ADGP reviews coastal security of Cuddalore, Villupuram and U.T.

July 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security Group) Sandeep Mittal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review coastal security in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and the Union Territory of Puducherry at the District Police Office here.

According to a press note, the meeting was aimed at strengthening the coastal apparatus of the two districts and Puducherry, and to bring in greater synergy among stakeholders such as fishermen and various line departments.

Coastal Security Group personnel; Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram; Commanding Officer of Indian Coast Guard, Puducherry, Kumar; Superintendent of Police (Marine Police), Puducherry S. Palanivel; and representatives from the Department of Fisheries, Q Branch, Cuddalore Port and Marine Enforcement Wing, Cuddalore, attended the meeting.

Earlier, the ADGP, while interacting with representatives of fishermen associations, called for keeping an eye on any suspicious movement in villages and to alert the CSG, if any. He also directed the CSG personnel to create a WhatsApp group with fishermen and the local police as members to help the fishermen share information.