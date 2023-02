Secretary of Rural Development given additional charge

February 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Secretary (Rural Development) A. Nedunchezhiyan has been given additional charge of Special Resident Commissioner, New Delhi. He was given additional charge following retirement of George Kangung Maram. The order has come into immediate effect, Under Secretary to Government, V. Jaisankar, said in his order. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.