HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ad-hoc promotions in Revenue Department 

June 25, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has promoted and posted 13 Revenue Inspectors as Deputy Tahsildars on an ad hoc basis.

As per the order from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, barring one instance necessitated by the transfer of incumbent and another following the suspension of an official, all other postings have been made against existing vacancies.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed the posting orders to the promotees in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam and E. Vallavan, District Collector.

The postings are for vacancies in various offices in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The officials are directed to report for duty at said offices on or before July 14, failing which it would be presumed that he/she has declined the promotion, and would they would also not be considered for promotion for a year or till the next meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee, the order stated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.