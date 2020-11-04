Activists court arrest

Around 100 activists belonging to Students Federation of India, All India Youth Federation and Democratic Youth Federation of India courted arrest while staging a protest against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for her intervention in putting on hold the police recruitment drive. The volunteers from the three organisations took out a march from Kamaraj Square to Raj Nivas. They were blocked near the office of Superintendent of Police on J. N Street. A few activists broke the police cordon and ran towards Raj Nivas. But they were blocked near Manakula Vinayagar Temple.

After Monday’s incident when protesting trade union leaders managed to reach the front gate of Raj Nivas, additional forces were deployed in the area.

The activists courted arrest after a brief round of sloganeering against Lt Governor for postponing the recruitment process.