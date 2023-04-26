ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in U.T. drop below 200-mark 

April 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory logged 21 fresh COVID-19 cases against 78 recoveries on Wednesday. Puducherry accounted for 17 of the fresh cases, detected from 709 tests, and Karaikal four. No fresh infections were reported from Yanam and Mahe in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 2.96%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.78%. The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 176. Of this, eight patients were in hospital and 168 in home isolation. Till date, the Union Territory has recorded 1,77,274 cases and 1,75,117 recoveries.

