Active COVID-19 cases in Union Territory drop below the 1,000 mark

Puducherry reported 3 deaths, taking the toll to 1,781

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below the 1,000 mark as the Union Territory recorded 78 new cases against 128 recoveries on Tuesday. Puducherry also reported three deaths, taking the toll to 1,781.

Puducherry reported two deaths and Karaikal one. The cumulative toll by region was Puducherry 1,417, Karaikal 224, Yanam 104 and Mahe 36.

Puducherry reported 54 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,488 tests, followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (2) and Mahe (5).

The test positivity rate declined to a new low of 1.2%, case fatality rate to 1.49% and recovery rate to 97.69%. The active cases numbered 988, with 173 patients in hospitals and 815 in home isolation. The Union Territory reported an aggregate of 1,19,823 cases, against 1,17,054 recoveries. Of an estimated 14.37 lakh tests administered to date, over 12.27 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated in Puducherry was 6,46,111, including 37,697 healthcare workers, 22,950 frontline personnel and 4,56,421 members of the public.