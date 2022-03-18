Active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry fall to 11

The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,09,895 vaccine doses. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

March 18, 2022 20:15 IST

No new infections, deaths reported

No new COVID-19 cases or death was reported in the Union Territory on Friday.

With three patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in Puducherry dropped to 11. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,766 cases and 1,63,793 patients have recovered.

Of an estimated 22.25 lakh tests conducted, over 18.69 lakh returned negative. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.

Meanwhile, 960 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,09,895 vaccine doses.