Active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry fall below 4,000

PUDUCHERRY

07 February 2022 23:52 IST

190 fresh infections reported; two deaths take toll to 1,950

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 190 fresh cases as active cases dropped below 4,000 on Monday.

Puducherry and Yanam recorded one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,950. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,521), Karaikal (263), Yanam (112) and Mahe (54).

Puducherry recorded 154 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,150 tests, followed by Karaikal (26) and Yanam (10). No new case was reported from Mahe. With 651 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 3,689. Of this, 91 patients were in hospital and 3,598 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 16.52%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 96.57%.

Of an estimated 21.79 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.25 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 295 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,43,584 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore on Monday recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 73,733. The district saw 71,252 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 1,594.

Villupuram district reported 51 cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,203. Kallakurichi district recorded 22 cases, taking the overall count to 36,359.