Active COVID-19 cases fall below 300 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

08 November 2021 09:23 IST

No death was reported in the last 24 hours

The number of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 300 mark in the Union Territory as it reported 35 fresh cases and 44 recoveries on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, no death was reported.

Of the new cases, Puducherry logged 14, which were confirmed from 2,534 tests.

Karaikal recorded 12, Yanam 4 and Mahe 5. The cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,862, with Puducherry recording 1,456, Karaikal 250, Yanam 108 and Mahe 48.

The number of active cases stood at 295.

The test positivity rate was 1.38%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.32%. The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,28,200 cases against 1,26,043 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 3,906 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.