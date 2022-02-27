Active COVID-19 cases fall below 150 in U.T.

No death reported, 10 fresh infections detected in the region

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 10 new patients were identified and the tally of active cases dropped below 150 on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded five of the new cases, which were detected from 1,302 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Mahe (1). No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 37 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 142. This comprised 13 patients in hospitals and 129 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.77%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.73%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962---Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,711 cases and 1,63,607 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.14 lakh tests carried out so far, over 18.59 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,017 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,90,515 vaccine doses.