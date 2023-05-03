HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases fall below 100-mark in U.T.

May 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded eight fresh cases of COVID-19 infection as active cases dropped below the 100-mark on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged four cases, which were detected from 720 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.11%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.83%.

With 26 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases count in the Union Territory stood at 90. While four patients are in hospital, 86 are in home isolation.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,367 cases and 1,75,296 recoveries.

