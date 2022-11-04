Active COVID-19 cases fall below 100 in Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
November 04, 2022 18:00 IST

The Union Territory recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries, even as active cases dropped below the 100-mark on Friday.

Puducherry logged four new cases, which were detected from 601 tests, followed by Yanam (3) and Karaikal (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 1.33%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.83%.

The overall tallies are 1,975 deaths, 84 active cases, a total of 1,75,430 cases and 1,73,371 recoveries.

The Union Territory has no COVID-19 patient in hospital, with all active cases in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.30 lakh tests done so far, over 20.62 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 332 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,56,664 vaccine doses.

