Active COVID-19 cases drop to 25 in U.T.

The Union Territory saw zero new COVID-19 cases against seven recoveries from 386 tests as the active cases dropped to 25 on Sunday

The case fatality rate was 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%

The overall tally in the UT was 1,975 deaths, 25 active cases, a total of 1,75,466 cases and 1,73,466 patients recovered

Of an estimated 24.34 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.66 lakh returned negative,

Meanwhile, 239 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,878 vaccine doses.