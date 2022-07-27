Puducherry

Active COVID-19 cases drop below the 1,000-mark in U.T.

A health worker lifting throat swabs of resident for COVID-19 testing at the Puducherry Government General Hospital. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 27, 2022 18:45 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 08:34 IST

The Union Territory recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases against 223 recoveries on Wednesday. Active cases dropped below the 1,000-mark.

Puducherry reported 111 of the fresh cases, detected from 1,757 tests, followed by Karaikal (27) and Yanam (3). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.03%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.26%.

The overall tally was 1,965 deaths, 994 active cases (24 patients in hospital and 970 cases in home isolation), 1,70,419 cases and 1,67,460 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.41 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department till date, over 19.81 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,751 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. So far, the Union Territory has administered 18,03,369 doses.

