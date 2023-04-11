Active COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark

April 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Puducherry

Active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory crossed the 300-mark, as 93 fresh cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 58 new cases, which were confirmed from 941 tests, followed by Karaikal (32), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 9.88% and the recovery rate 98.70%.

Of the 325 active cases in the Union Territory, 11 were in hospital and 314 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,577 deaths – Puducherry (1,541), Karaikal (266), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56) – so far.