HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark

April 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory crossed the 300-mark, as 93 fresh cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 58 new cases, which were confirmed from 941 tests, followed by Karaikal (32), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 9.88% and the recovery rate 98.70%.

Of the 325 active cases in the Union Territory, 11 were in hospital and 314 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,577 deaths – Puducherry (1,541), Karaikal (266), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56) – so far.

Related Topics

Puducherry / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.