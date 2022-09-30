Active COVID-19 cases below 300 in U.T.

Puducherry logs 27 of the new cases

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 30, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 43 COVID-19 cases against 75 recoveries as the number of active cases fell below the 300 mark on Friday.

Puducherry logged 27 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,152 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (5) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 3.73%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.7%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 297 active cases, a total of 1,74,602 cases and 1,72,331 recovered patients. Of the active cases, four patients were in hospital and 293 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.09 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.41 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, 3,753 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,24,994 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app