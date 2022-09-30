Active COVID-19 cases below 300 in U.T.

Puducherry logs 27 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 43 COVID-19 cases against 75 recoveries as the number of active cases fell below the 300 mark on Friday.

Puducherry logged 27 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,152 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (5) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 3.73%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.7%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 297 active cases, a total of 1,74,602 cases and 1,72,331 recovered patients. Of the active cases, four patients were in hospital and 293 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.09 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.41 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,753 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,24,994 vaccine doses.