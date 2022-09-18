Active COVID-19 caseload crosses 500-mark in Union Territory

The Union Territory recorded 74 COVID-19 cases and 47 recoveries, even as active cases crossed the 500-mark on Sunday.

Puducherry reported 59 new cases, which were detected from 1,112 tests, followed by Karaikal (11) and Yanam (4). Mahe did not record any new case.

The test positivity rate was 6.65%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.57%.

The overall tallies are 1,970 deaths, 518 active cases (17 patients in hospital and 501 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,891 cases and 1,71,403 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.96 lakh tests done so far, over 20.30 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,631 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 21,74,423 vaccine doses till date.