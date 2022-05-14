Active COVID-19 case tally rises to 14 in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 337 tests on Saturday. Puducherry reported one new case and Yanam two. The test positivity rate was 0.89%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. With three patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 14. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 14 active cases, a total of 1,65,809 cases and 1,63,835 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.37 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 18.82 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 888 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,96,697 vaccine doses.