Active COVID-19 case count dips further in Puducherry

11 new infections recorded in Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 09, 2022 20:05 IST

The Union Territory recorded 11 COVID-19 cases against 49 recoveries as active cases fell further on Sunday.

Karaikal recorded nine of the new cases, which were detected from 384 tests, followed by Puducherry (1) and Yanam (1). No new case was recorded in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.86%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%. The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 161 active cases, 1,74,854 cases and 1,72,719 recoveries. While five of the active cases were in hospital, 156 were in home isolation. Of an estimated 24.15 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.46 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,216 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,42,588 vaccine doses.

