Active cases tally stands at 16 in U.T.

Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 1,237 tests and two recoveries on Wednesday. Puducherry recorded one of the new cases and Yanam two. The test positivity rate was 0.24%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 16 active cases, a total of 1,65,817 cases and 1,63,839 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.39 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.84 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 630 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,99,106 vaccine doses.


