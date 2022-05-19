Active cases rise to 20 in the U.T.

The active cases rose to 20 as the Union Territory recorded five new COVID-19 cases from 1,237 tests against one recovery on Thursday. Puducherry reported four of the new cases and Yanam one. All patients are in home quarantine. The test positivity rate was 0.4%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 20 active cases, a total of 1,65,822 cases and 1,63,840 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.40 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 18.85 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 588 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has so far administered a total of 16,99,770 vaccine doses.