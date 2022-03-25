Active cases in U.T. drop to single digits
No COVID-19 death or new case recorded in the region
No COVID-19 death or new case was reported in the Union Territory as active cases dropped to single digits on Friday.
With two patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at nine.
The toll remained at 1,962.
The Union Territory has so far registered a total of 1,65,774 cases and 1,63,803 patients recovered.
Of an estimated 22.27 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.71 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 2,481 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,25,324 vaccine doses.
