Puducherry

Active cases in U.T. drop to single digits

No COVID-19 death or new case was reported in the Union Territory as active cases dropped to single digits on Friday.

With two patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at nine.

The toll remained at 1,962.

The Union Territory has so far registered a total of 1,65,774 cases and 1,63,803 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.27 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.71 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,481 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,25,324 vaccine doses.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 8:02:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/active-cases-in-single-digits-at-nine/article65259730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY