Active cases fall to 321 as pandemic weakens in U.T.

No death reported in the region while the test positivity rate stood at 1.27%

No death reported in the region while the test positivity rate stood at 1.27%

Active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory further declined to about 320 as 27 new cases were identified on Tuesday.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours. Puducherry recorded 15 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 2,129 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Mahe (3) and Yanam (1).

With 69 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 321. Of these, there were 19 patients in hospital and 302 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.27%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.62%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,960 — Puducherry (1,528), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,646 cases and 1,63,365 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.04 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.49 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,859 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,74,707 vaccine doses.