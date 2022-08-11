Puducherry

Active cases fall below 500 in U.T.

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 11, 2022 19:05 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:05 IST

The Union Territory recorded 81 COVID-19 cases against 178 recoveries as active cases dropped below the 500-mark on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 48 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,811 tests, followed by Karaikal (22) and Yanam (11). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.47%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.60%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 432 active cases (five patients in hospital and 427 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,867 cases and 1,69,468 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.62 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.99 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,215 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,26,697 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...