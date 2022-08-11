Active cases fall below 500 in U.T.

August 11, 2022 19:05 IST

Region records 81 new COVID-19 cases and 178 recoveries

The Union Territory recorded 81 COVID-19 cases against 178 recoveries as active cases dropped below the 500-mark on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 48 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,811 tests, followed by Karaikal (22) and Yanam (11). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.47%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.60%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 432 active cases (five patients in hospital and 427 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,867 cases and 1,69,468 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.62 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.99 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,215 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,26,697 vaccine doses.