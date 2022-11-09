Active cases fall below 50-mark in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded four COVID-19 cases against 10 recoveries as active cases fell below the 50-mark on Wednesday.

Puducherry and Karaikal reported two cases each from 451 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 0.89%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.85%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 46 active cases, a total of 1,75,452 cases and 1,73,431 recovered patients.

While one patient was in hospital, 45 were in home isolation. Of an estimated 24.33 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.64 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 244 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,881 vaccine doses.