Active cases fall below 100 in U.T.

Five fresh cases recorded

Active cases dropped below 100 in the Union Territory on Wednesday. Five new cases were detected and 21 patients recovered from the infection. No death was reported.

Puducherry recorded three new cases, which were detected from 734 tests, and Karaikal and Yanam reported one each. No case was reported in Mahe.

The active cases stood at 84, with 10 patients in hospitals and 74 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.68%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.77%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 - Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,65,731 cases and 1,63,685 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.17 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.62 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 714 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,93,226 vaccine doses till date.