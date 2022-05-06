Active cases drop to 5 in UT

May 06, 2022 18:41 IST

No new COVID-19 case was detected from 232 tests done in the Union Territory, even as two patients recovered on Friday. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate remained at 1.18% and 98.81%, respectively. The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 5 active cases, a total of 1,65,794 cases and 1,63,827 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh tests done so far, over 18.79 lakh have returned negative. Meanwhile, 521 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has so far administered a total of 16,91,439 vaccine doses.