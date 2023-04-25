ADVERTISEMENT

Active cases drop further in Union Territory

April 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The active COVID-19 case count dropped to 233 as the Union Territory recorded 33 new cases and 76 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 19 new cases, which were detected from 779 tests, followed by Karaikal (7), Yanam (5) and Mahe (2).

The test positivity rate was 4.24%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.75%.

Of the active cases, eight patients were in hospital and 225 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded 1,77,253 COVID-19 cases and 1,75,039 recoveries.

