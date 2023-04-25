HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active cases drop further in Union Territory

April 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The active COVID-19 case count dropped to 233 as the Union Territory recorded 33 new cases and 76 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 19 new cases, which were detected from 779 tests, followed by Karaikal (7), Yanam (5) and Mahe (2).

The test positivity rate was 4.24%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.75%.

Of the active cases, eight patients were in hospital and 225 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded 1,77,253 COVID-19 cases and 1,75,039 recoveries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.