Active cases drop below 500 in Union Territory

April 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The test positivity rate was 5.87%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.62%. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Territory recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and 97 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 46 new cases, which were detected from 954 tests, followed by Karaikal (7), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1). The test positivity rate was 5.87%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.62%.

The number of active cases stood at 459. While 17 patients were in hospital, 442 were in home isolation.

All the hospital cases were in Puducherry – Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital (1), Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (6) and COVID Care Centre (10).

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,150 cases and 1,74,711 recoveries.

