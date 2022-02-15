Active cases drop below 1,000 in Puducherry

68 new cases of COVID-19 and one death reported

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 68 new cases as the tally of active cases dropped below 1,000 and recovery rate improved to over 98% on Tuesday.

The sole death was reported in Puducherry to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,959. The toll, by region, is Puducherry (1,527), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). Puducherry recorded 39 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,971 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (8) and Mahe (5).

With 196 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 900. Of this, 35 patients were in hospital and 865 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 3.45 %, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.27%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,363 cases and 1,62,504 recoveries. Of an estimated 21.94 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.38 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,368 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 15,57,738 vaccine doses till date.

Cuddalore, nearby districts

Cuddalore on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 74,043. The official death toll stood at 893. The district saw 72,618 recoveries and the active case count stood at 532.

Villupuram district reported nine cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,440. Kallakurichi district recorded one more death and seven cases, taking the overall tally to 36,469. The death toll stood at 215.