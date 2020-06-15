Active cases cross 100 in Puducherry

Eight COVID-19 cases, including a few from outlying areas of the city, were admitted to the IGMCRI on Monday. With this, the active cases have crossed 100 for the first time. The affected suburbs are Pillaichavady, Murugampakkam and Pillaiyarkuppam apart from Shanmugapuram, Kalapet and Dharmapuri.
“All these places have been designated as containment areas,” said S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health.
Meanwhile, four patients, including one from Jipmer, were discharged.
The COVID tally for the Union Territory is four deaths, 103 active cases, including two in Karaikal and four in Mahe, with a cumulative total of 202 and 95 discharged.
