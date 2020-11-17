Active cases continue to stay below 1,000-mark in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

17 November 2020 23:32 IST

Recovery rate improves to its highest at 96.01% in Puducherry

The number of active COVID-19 cases stayed below the 1,000-mark as the Union Territory saw 72 new cases and 131 patients getting discharged on recovery on Tuesday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate improved to its highest yet at 96.01%. The test positivity rate was 2.1% and case fatality rate 1.67%.

Puducherry region accounted for 39 new cases, Karaikal 13, Mahe 16 and Yanam four. The Health Department which detected these cases from 3,393 tests is aiming to maintain test numbers in the 4,000 samples range every day.

The overall tally in the Union Territory was 608 deaths, 843 active cases, a cumulative total of 36,409 cases and 34,958 patients recovered. The Health Department has so far tested 3.63 lakh samples and results of 3.21 lakh were negative.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said industrial pattern of testing — where camps were held at industrial sites — will be replicated for employees of shops and establishments.

Active surveillance

In order to sustain low positivity rates and containment of spread, the teams would maintain high levels of active and passive surveillance, test and trace to avoid formation of clusters and continue to promote awareness of COVID-appropriate etiquette.

On the dengue control front, it is proposed to sustain intensive source reduction drives in conjunction with imposing penalties on violators of hygiene practices at their sites.

Ms. Bedi noted that the PWD had done a commendable job of ensuring that there was no waterlogging or clogging of drains. This has helped in both dengue prevention and inconvenience to residential neighbourhoods.