Active cases breach the 200-mark for the first time in a month

PUDUCHERRY

18 March 2021 01:51 IST

Union Territory witnesses jump in new cases with 52 persons testing positive

The Union Territory witnessed a jump in new COVID-19 cases with 52 persons testing positive on Wednesday.

The new cases, from 1,290 tests, were reported in Puducherry (43), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (two). No cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 4.16%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.79%.

The number of active cases breached the 200-mark for the first time since February 17. The number of active cases stood at 214 — 98 in hospitals and 116 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload stood at 40,120 with 39,233 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 6.48 lakh tests conducted so far, over 6 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons covered in the vaccination drive aggregated to 32,603. During the last 24 hours, 1,132 healthcare workers, 1,104 members of the public and 208 frontline workers took the first dose.

11 new cases

Cuddalore district reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,307.

While 24,958 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 61.

In Villupuram district, five persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,318.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,919.