Puducherry

Active cases breach 10,000 mark; three more deaths take toll to 1,893 in U.T.

A health worker preparing the vial for vaccination in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 2,093 fresh cases as the tally of active cases crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded two deaths and Karaikal one, taking the cumulative toll to 1,893. Of these, Puducherry logged 1,476, Karaikal 254, Yanam 109 and Mahe 54.

Puducherry accounted for 1,715 of the fresh infections, detected from 6,028 tests, followed by 279 in Karaikal, 54 in Yanam and 45 in Mahe. With 256 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 10,393. Of these, 163 were in hospital and 10,230 in home isolation.

The test positivity was 34.72%, the case fatality rate 1.35% and the recovery rate 91.27%.

The Union Territory has registered an aggregate of 1,40,710 cases and 1,28,424 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 20.99 lakh tests administered to date, over 17.77 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,511 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,03,355 vaccine doses.


