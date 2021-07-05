Active case load below 2,000 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

05 July 2021 23:00 IST

Puducherry reports 101 new cases; test positivity rate touches 2.29%

The number of active cases fell below the 2,000 mark as the Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 128 new cases on Monday.

Puducherry reported the fatality to take the overall toll to 1,762.

The region-wise cumulative toll so far is Puducherry 1,405, Karaikal 220, Yanam 103 and Mahe 33.

The number of new cases, which were confirmed from 5,597 tests, were highest at 101 in Puducherry, followed by Mahe (17), Karaikal (seven), and Yanam (three).

The test positivity rate was 2.29%, case fatality rate 1.49% and the recovery rate was 96.92%.

With 262 patients posting recovery on Monday, the number of active cases stood at 1,871. Of this, 283 were in hospitals and 1,588 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,18,087 cases against 1,14,454 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory so far aggregated 5,28,360 with five healthcare workers and 1,450 members of the public taking the vaccine on Monday.