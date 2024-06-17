GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry sandalwood smuggling: Action will be initiated against those involved, says Lt. Governor

“Investigation is on into the case. Whoever is involved, irrespective of their position, action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Updated - June 17, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 04:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. File

Puducherry Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has said that action would be taken against those involved in the smuggling of sandalwood in Puducherry.

“Investigation is on into the case. Whoever is involved, irrespective of their position, action will be initiated against them,” he said to a query from media persons on the sidelines of a function to mark the culmination of a 10-day NCC ocean sailing expedition at the fishing harbour at Thengaithittu on Monday (June 17, 2024).

Tamil Nadu Forest Department intensifies probe into seizure of 6 tonnes of sandalwood in Puducherry

He was responding to a question on the seizure of sandalwood from a factory established on a land owned by the daughter of a Minister in Puducherry government.

When asked about the complaint raised by Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar on the functioning of resto bars, the Lt. Governor said the grievances raised by the Minister would be looked into.

The government would consider the Minister’s demand to relocate resto bars from residential areas, he said adding liquor shops have been functioning in Puducherry for a long time.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the police have launched a crackdown on drug peddlers.

“The issue of functioning of liquor outlets and drug menace need not be compared with each other. Both are different issues. The complaints on resto bars will be addressed. The crackdown against sale of drugs will continue and the menace will be eradicated from Puducherry,” the Lt. Governor said.

He also complimented NCC cadets for their contribution to the society, especially the awareness on drug menace. NCC cadets are known for their discipline, service, secular values and for building camaraderie.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.