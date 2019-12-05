Action plan to step up supply of treated wastewater to industries ready

A government-appointed committee has come out with an action plan to supply industrial units and farms with treated water released by the sewage treatment plants at Lawspet, Kanaganeri and Dubrayapet.

The plan, prepared by the Department of Science, Technology and Environment and Public Works, wanted the government to incentivise use of treated water from the three STPs by reducing the charges from the present ₹13.99 per kilo litre.

As per the report prepared by the committee, the three plants together treated 31 MLD of sewage through sequence batch reactor technology. The plants were expected to run in full capacity after completion of work to lay sewer lines. “Regular quality checks revealed that the parameters are well within the limits. Currently, 15.3 MLD of treated sewage is only utilised properly. Our aim is to utilise 80% of the treated water,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The committee has recommended setting up of a 3 MLD Centralised Treated Sewage Distribution System (CTSDS) at Mettupalayam for re-distribution of treated water from the Kanaganeri STP to the industrial units at Mettupalayam.

The CTSDS could supply treated water to the nearby Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The estimated cost of the project would be around ₹5 crore, the report said.

Policy change

Another step forward for maximum utilisation of treated water should be through tanker water supply to the 12 industrial units here. The treated water could be utilised for boiler, cooling tower, toilet, green belt processing such as galvanisation, pulping and distillation.

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, a statutory agency which governs industrial clearance, could make it mandatory for industrial units to use treated water. At present, industries together sourced 3,187.7 KLD of groundwater.

Separately, the government could consider laying a pipeline from Lawspet STP to supply treated water to the Solara Active Pharma. The line could be utilised to supply treated water to Chemfab Alkalis, Pondicherry Engineering College and Pondicherry University. The pipeline would help proper channelisation of 4.5 MLD of treated water, the official said.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, a small tertiary treatment plant would be set up at Dubrayapet STP to pump water to irrigate the five-acre Bharathi Park and 22-acre botanical garden. The park and garden needed 300 KLD and 500 KLD of groundwater respectively, for gardening purpose.

The committee had recommended a policy framework, including reduction in tariff and restriction of groundwater by industrial units for the maximum utilisation of treated sewage water.

The effective utilisation of sewage water could bring down use of groundwater to a substantial level, the official said.