Action on liquor traders unauthorised: Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said due process was not followed in the way the police had cracked down on liquor traders on the grounds of investigating complaints of illegal sales during the lockdown.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy accused the police of serving the diktat of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi by filing false cases against liquor dealers on the basis of complaints given by those indulging in blackmarket activities. The “unauthorised and highhanded” way in which the crackdown was carried out at the instance of the Lt. Governor had virtually choked the flow of revenue to the fund-starved territorial administration.

While stating the Government in no way condoned illegal liquor sale, Mr. Narayanasamy said the police department filed cases against liquor merchants on flimsy grounds, without giving traders opportunity to respond or time to produce records.

“The police have no right to intervene in the working of the Excise Department and hence by misusing their authority they were unnecessary dislocating the working of the liquor business by taking action against the merchants.”

He pointed out that all licensees authorised to import liquor from other places or those selling the product within the Union Territory remit the excise duty before doing their business. The duty thus paid in keeping with excise rules by the merchants ultimately comes to the State exchequer.

On the question of reopening liquor shops, Mr. Narayanasamy said the government had not taken a decision yet and would wait till after May 17.

Pointing to the experience in Tamil Nadu where the Madras High Court had ordered the closure of reopened liquor shops for violation of distancing norms, the Chief Minister said that the government lacked the infrastructure to opt for online sale. The creation of the facility would much time, he said.