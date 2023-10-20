HamberMenu
Acquire technical competency to get a job, L-G urges students of SC/ST and OBCs

Tamilisai Soundararajan addresses a Nasscom-SkillsDA training initiative hosted by the Department of Higher and Technical Education, says 35% of students in Puducherry hailed from marginalised communities such as SC/ST and OBCs. 

October 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the launch of a skill development programme hosted by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education on Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the launch of a skill development programme hosted by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has advocated skill development programmes to focus on students from economically weaker sections (EWS), especially girls.

Inaugurating a Nasscom-SkillsDA training initiative hosted by the Department of Higher and Technical Education the other day, the Lt. Governor said an estimated 35% of students in Puducherry hailed from marginalised communities such as SC/ST and OBCs.

Emphasising the demand in various industries for need-based skills, Ms. Soundararajan wanted the primary focus of the training to be for EWS students and preferably for 40% of women.

Reiterating the need to develop skills of the youth, especially given the fact that the segment constitutes 60% of the population, Ms. Soundararajan said while it was important (for students) to focus on studies and get degrees, acquiring a certain level of technical competency was essential to get a job. Such training initiatives would equip students to get placement in the career of their choice, she said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy urged students to make best use of the skills training opportunity. Outlining the salient features of the initiative, Kottaram Ramesh, managing director and Chief Vision Officer at SkillsDA, said the collaboration with Nasscom aimed to help institutions transform the way they leveraged technology tools to deal with social and economic challenges.

Speaker R. Selvam, MLA John Kumar, Director of Higher Education Aman Sharma, and Officer on Special Duty at the Directorate M. Mohanasundary participated in the programme.

