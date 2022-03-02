Achievers’ awards presented

The South Madras Club presented awards to meritorious people from different fields during the Achievers’ Day celebrations held recently.

J. Selvanadhan, Chief Judge, Puducherry, presented the awards in various categories. T.S. Krishna, club president, and K. Srinath, secretary, also took part.

The awardees included V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras; S. Somanath, chairman, ISRO Bengaluru; A. Rajarajan, Director, Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (AP); V. Seshaiah, diabetologist; and Kalaimamani P. Gounassegarin, president, Pondicherry Arts Academy.

The awardees also included police officers and temple administrators of Shree Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple, Vallalar Nagar, Manakula Vinayagar Devasthanam in Puducherry; Sri Dharbaranyeswaraswamy Devasthanam, Sri Saneeswara Bhagawan temple, Thirunallar, Karaikal; hoteliers and entrepreneurs.