ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in sexual assault of minor girl remanded in judicial custody

Published - November 07, 2024 01:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Police have remanded Four more persons have been remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for their involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Puducherry. to judicial custody on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the four, three were arrested from Chennai and one from Bengaluru. They were brought here and remanded in custody.

The police identified the accused as Deenabandh Parik of Odisha, Ramesh Kajoola of Telangana and Pankaj Kumar singh of Varanasi and Chitaranjan, of Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a local auto-rickshaw driver was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All the five accused persons have been booked under sections 137, 96 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

The minor girl along with her parents had come to Puducherry last week to visit their relatives.

She went missing from home on October 30 and subsequent investigation by the police revealed the trauma the girl had undergone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US