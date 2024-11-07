Accused in sexual assault of minor girl remanded in judicial custody

The Puducherry Police have remanded Four more persons have been remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for their involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Puducherry. to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Of the four, three were arrested from Chennai and one from Bengaluru. They were brought here and remanded in custody.

The police identified the accused as Deenabandh Parik of Odisha, Ramesh Kajoola of Telangana and Pankaj Kumar singh of Varanasi and Chitaranjan, of Bengaluru.

Earlier, a local auto-rickshaw driver was arrested.

All the five accused persons have been booked under sections 137, 96 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

The minor girl along with her parents had come to Puducherry last week to visit their relatives.

She went missing from home on October 30 and subsequent investigation by the police revealed the trauma the girl had undergone.

