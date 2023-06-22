Accident on Bussy Street exposes unsafe traffic environment prevailing for schoolchildren in Puducherry

June 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Monday’s accident on Bussy Street involving an autorickshaw and a private bus in which eight children sustained minor injuries has exposed the unsafe traffic environment prevailing for the students travelling to schools due to rampant traffic rule violations by vehicle users on Puducherry roads.

The particular accident was avoidable if drivers of both the vehicles had followed traffic discipline. Law enforcers have blamed the drivers of the private stage carrier and the autorickshaw for the accident.

While the stage carrier violated one-way rule, the auto driver made a reckless turn while talking to the children sitting behind his seat. The autorickshaw was also overcrowded. The police have now arrested the bus driver and listed the autorickshaw driver as second accused in the accident case.

The traffic violations by private bus operators are nothing new on the roads of Puducherry. Lane violations, over-speeding, overtaking in a dangerous manner and reckless driving by the drivers of private buses are a common site in the town and along the stretches towards neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

“In the morning hours, the private buses have a field day. They drive the buses carelessly and stop the vehicle wherever they want as the presence of police was limited. The drivers ply on certain stretches in the town, especially at Muthialpet, Lawspet, and Uppalam area during morning hours in a reckless manner,” said a shop owner on Mission Street.

Even after several accidents involving stage carriers in Reddiyarapalayam area and Cuddalore route, the private buses continue to operate their fleets in a dangerous manner during morning hours, said S. Ratheesh, a resident of Moolakulam.

“Only stringent enforcement of road rules will deter the drivers from indulging in reckless driving. In the interest of public, the traffic police should wake up to make the roads safer,” he added.

According to a senior police officer, the police force is being strengthened. The passing out parade was held for 380-odd newly-recruited constables only in the first week of June. Four days ago, the department started posting the new recruits. Around 70 men have been attached to the traffic police and of the total allotted, 35 will be deployed in the town.

Crack down against overcrowding

Traffic Inspector L. V. Senthil Kumar said more traffic personnel were being deployed on duty in the morning hours from Tuesday. On Tuesday, the police have booked a private bus carrier for one-way violation near the New Bus Stand.

In addition to the action against private buses, a crackdown on overcrowding in autorickshaws has also begun from Tuesday. Traffic policemen were being deployed near private schools to warn autorickshaw drivers. A fine will be imposed for overcrowding the students in the vehicles from Wednesday, he added.

“After the accident, the Transport Department issued an order making it clear that the vehicles used for transporting students of an educational institution should not be allowed to carry children more than 1.5 times of the registered seating capacity. As per the registered seating capacity permitted, an autorickshaw is allowed to carry only four persons, including the driver in the vehicle. Now as per the order issued by the Transport Department on Tuesday, autorickshaws plying to schools are allowed to carry six passengers, including the driver. We will take severe action against those violating the rules,” Mr. Kumar said.

The order issued by Transport Commissioner A. S Sivakumar has mandated enforcement agencies, such as Transport, Revenue and Police departments to book offenders under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act. The enforcement drive should be conducted on all days, the order said.

The Revenue Department on booking of offences could refer the case to Transport Department for collection of compounding fee from violators, the order said.

