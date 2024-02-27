ADVERTISEMENT

Private university enters into pact for academic collaboration with German institution

February 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The strategic partnership is set to open new avenues for academic exchange and research collaboration, according to the University

The Hindu Bureau

The Tindivanam-based Takshashila University has inked a pact with Institute of International Business Relations in Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Takshashila University, Tindivanam, the sixth State private university established under Tamil Nadu State Private Universities Act, 2019, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of International Business Relations in Germany to enhance further its academic programmes.

A press note said the partnership was undertaken to further its “proactive approach by engaging national and international experts in developing its curriculum and syllabus”.

The MoU was signed by Takshashila University’s Registrar Senthil and Thamarai Pandian, representative of IBRU, Chennai division, in the presence of the University Chancellor M. Dhanasekaran, Pro-Chancellor Nila Priyadharshini and Vice-Chancellor Vivek Inder Kochhar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The strategic partnership is set to open new avenues for academic exchange and research collaboration, the University said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US