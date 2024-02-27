GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private university enters into pact for academic collaboration with German institution

The strategic partnership is set to open new avenues for academic exchange and research collaboration, according to the University

February 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Tindivanam-based Takshashila University has inked a pact with Institute of International Business Relations in Germany.

Takshashila University, Tindivanam, the sixth State private university established under Tamil Nadu State Private Universities Act, 2019, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of International Business Relations in Germany to enhance further its academic programmes.

A press note said the partnership was undertaken to further its “proactive approach by engaging national and international experts in developing its curriculum and syllabus”.

The MoU was signed by Takshashila University’s Registrar Senthil and Thamarai Pandian, representative of IBRU, Chennai division, in the presence of the University Chancellor M. Dhanasekaran, Pro-Chancellor Nila Priyadharshini and Vice-Chancellor Vivek Inder Kochhar.

The strategic partnership is set to open new avenues for academic exchange and research collaboration, the University said.

