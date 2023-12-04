ADVERTISEMENT

Academic appointed to Sri Aurobindo Chair at Panjab Varsity

December 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Sachidananda Mohanty, academic, cultural historian and former member of the Auroville Foundation governing board

The Hindu Bureau

Sachidananda Mohanty

Sachidananda Mohanty, academic, cultural historian and former member of the Auroville Foundation governing board, has been appointed to the prestigious Sri Aurobindo Chair at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Chair has been instituted by the University Grants Commission

The one-year tenure will involve academic interactions with faculty and students of the University.

An alumnus of the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education, Prof. Mohanty has also served on the UNESCO Commission on Education. He is the former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha and former Professor and Head, Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

He has won several national and international awards, including those instituted by the Katha, British Council and Fulbright.

In addition to writings on Sri Aurobindo, he has published extensively in the field of British, American gender, translation and post-colonial studies across internationally-reputed publishing houses.

