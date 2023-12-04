HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Academic appointed to Sri Aurobindo Chair at Panjab Varsity

Sachidananda Mohanty, academic, cultural historian and former member of the Auroville Foundation governing board

December 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Sachidananda Mohanty

Sachidananda Mohanty

Sachidananda Mohanty, academic, cultural historian and former member of the Auroville Foundation governing board, has been appointed to the prestigious Sri Aurobindo Chair at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Chair has been instituted by the University Grants Commission

The one-year tenure will involve academic interactions with faculty and students of the University.

An alumnus of the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education, Prof. Mohanty has also served on the UNESCO Commission on Education. He is the former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha and former Professor and Head, Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

He has won several national and international awards, including those instituted by the Katha, British Council and Fulbright.

In addition to writings on Sri Aurobindo, he has published extensively in the field of British, American gender, translation and post-colonial studies across internationally-reputed publishing houses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.